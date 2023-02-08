Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 25.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.70% to Rs 1068.29 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation declined 25.18% to Rs 52.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.70% to Rs 1068.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 738.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1068.29738.30 45 OPM %10.6810.66 -PBDT107.8974.62 45 PBT73.8847.63 55 NP52.2669.85 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,February 08 2023 16:29 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]