Mindtree Ltd gains for third straight session

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 3262.15, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.21% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Mindtree Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3262.15, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17850.55. The Sensex is at 59833.1, up 0.24%. Mindtree Ltd has dropped around 6.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28102.4, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3283.3, up 1.73% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is down 17.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.21% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 29.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

