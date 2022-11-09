Modison consolidated net profit declines 91.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 80.14 crore Net profit of Modison declined 91.61% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 80.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales80.1495.62 -16 OPM %2.259.45 -PBDT1.758.91 -80 PBT0.187.30 -98 NP0.465.48 -92 Net profit of Modison declined 91.61% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 80.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.80.1495.622.259.451.758.910.187.300.465.48 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



