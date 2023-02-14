Mohite Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.55% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 66.98% to Rs 12.03 croreNet profit of Mohite Industries declined 44.55% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 66.98% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.0336.43 -67 OPM %34.9112.43 -PBDT1.922.39 -20 PBT0.611.10 -45 NP0.611.10 -45
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:47 IST
