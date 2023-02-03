Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 33.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.60% to Rs 126.67 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 33.04% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 126.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales126.67100.85 26 OPM %1.921.72 -PBDT2.031.65 23 PBT1.991.61 24 NP1.491.12 33

First Published: Fri,February 03 2023 17:47 IST
