Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 2.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.40% to Rs 154.83 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 2.10% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 154.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 160.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales154.83160.28 -3 OPM %18.3619.71 -PBDT28.0729.01 -3 PBT20.5822.15 -7 NP16.3116.66 -2



