Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 3.45% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 47.53 croreNet profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 3.45% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 47.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.5341.40 15 OPM %37.0750.10 -PBDT19.3220.10 -4 PBT19.0519.85 -4 NP14.0114.51 -3
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 13:55 IST
