Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 519.54 croreNet profit of Monte Carlo Fashions rose 11.44% to Rs 86.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 519.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 461.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales519.54461.87 12 OPM %25.0524.61 -PBDT126.25114.34 10 PBT116.16104.12 12 NP86.3177.45 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 07:35 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read