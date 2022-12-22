Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jyothy Labs Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and Ajanta Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 December 2022.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd soared 12.27% to Rs 37.05 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jyothy Labs Ltd spiked 8.65% to Rs 216.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22997 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd surged 3.75% to Rs 236.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd jumped 3.55% to Rs 218.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23953 shares in the past one month.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd rose 3.37% to Rs 1211.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2209 shares in the past one month.

