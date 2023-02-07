Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit declines 10.78% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 3009.60 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance declined 10.78% to Rs 927.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1039.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 3009.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3155.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3009.603155.78 -5 OPM %76.2478.06 -PBDT1268.771415.18 -10 PBT1249.191396.98 -11 NP927.711039.76 -11
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 07:35 IST
