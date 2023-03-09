Muthoot Finance gains after board OKs raising upto Rs 6,500 cr

Muthoot Finance rose 1.42% to Rs 962 after the NBFC's board approved raising upto Rs 6,500 crore in one or more tranches by issuing redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Meanwhile, the NBFC's board has approved the appointment of T M Saithumuhammed as the chief compliance officer of the company with effect from 1 April 2023.

Muthoot Finance is the flagship company of the Kerala-based business house, The Muthoot Group, which has diversified operations in financial services, healthcare, education and hospitality. It is India's largest gold loan focused NBFC.

The company's standalone net profit slipped 12.4% to Rs 901.65 crore on 7.1% decrease in total income to Rs 2,667.10 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

