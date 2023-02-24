Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 0.34% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 12.87% to Rs 10.83 croreNet profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 0.34% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.87% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.8312.43 -13 OPM %47.1876.75 -PBDT2.903.68 -21 PBT2.683.57 -25 NP2.922.93 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Fri,February 24 2023 07:34 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read