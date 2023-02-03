N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 4.67 crore Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.675.10 -8 OPM %11.7813.33 -PBDT0.550.68 -19 PBT-0.30-0.47 36 NP-0.20-0.37 46 Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.675.1011.7813.330.550.68-0.30-0.47-0.20-0.37 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)