Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.61% to Rs 1245.01 crore

Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 150.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 116.61% to Rs 1245.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 574.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1245.01574.76 117 OPM %12.93-9.43 -PBDT11.08-148.09 LP PBT-8.31-168.75 95 NP-2.03-150.43 99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 16:31 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail consolidated net profit declines 91.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Next » Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 53.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]