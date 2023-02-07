Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.61% to Rs 1245.01 crore Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 150.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 116.61% to Rs 1245.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 574.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1245.01574.76 117 OPM %12.93-9.43 -PBDT11.08-148.09 LP PBT-8.31-168.75 95 NP-2.03-150.43 99 Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 150.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 116.61% to Rs 1245.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 574.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1245.01574.7612.93-9.4311.08-148.09-8.31-168.75-2.03-150.43 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



