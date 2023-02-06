Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit declines 94.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.88% to Rs 159.64 crore Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms declined 94.06% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.88% to Rs 159.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 103.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales159.64103.74 54 OPM %7.0025.32 -PBDT8.0727.57 -71 PBT0.0427.12 -100 NP1.4624.58 -94 Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms declined 94.06% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.88% to Rs 159.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 103.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.159.64103.747.0025.328.0727.570.0427.121.4624.58



