Namra Finance standalone net profit rises 375.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 86.59% to Rs 79.28 croreNet profit of Namra Finance rose 375.77% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 86.59% to Rs 79.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales79.2842.49 87 OPM %70.2857.80 -PBDT21.144.72 348 PBT20.864.55 358 NP15.513.26 376
First Published: Tue,February 28 2023 07:34 IST
