Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.79% to Rs 10.62 crore Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.628.72 22 OPM %5.276.54 -PBDT0.350.35 0 PBT0.270.26 4 NP0.200.18 11 Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.79% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.628.725.276.540.350.350.270.260.200.18 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



