Natco Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 571, down 2.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 18334.35. The Sensex is at 61650.93, down 0.23%.Natco Pharma Ltd has lost around 4.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13015.65, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

