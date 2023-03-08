Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 0.43%, gains for five straight sessions

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 570.95, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.12% in last one year as compared to a 8.05% drop in NIFTY and a 10.24% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Natco Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 570.95, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 17661.6. The Sensex is at 60065.52, down 0.26%. Natco Pharma Ltd has risen around 7.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11807.9, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

