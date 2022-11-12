Natco Pharma named a defendant in an antitrust lawsuit in US

In a matter related to Lenalidomide (Revlimid) Natco Pharma announced that Bristol Myers Squibb, Teva, and Natco have been named defendants in an antitrust lawsuit in the US by Walgreens Co. regarding Lenalidomide (Revlimid). Natco believes this matter is without merit. Teva is the ANDA holder and front-end marketing partner for the generic product in the US.



