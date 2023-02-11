National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 69.14% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 12.81% to Rs 3289.98 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company declined 69.14% to Rs 256.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 830.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 3289.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3773.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3289.983773.26 -13 OPM %13.4431.55 -PBDT504.331260.41 -60 PBT347.271108.94 -69 NP256.32830.67 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:38 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read