National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 70.82% to Rs 55.21 croreNet profit of National Plastic Technologies rose 53.85% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.82% to Rs 55.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.2132.32 71 OPM %8.448.79 -PBDT3.371.75 93 PBT2.221.04 113 NP1.601.04 54
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:35 IST
