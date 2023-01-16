National Standard (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd and UCO Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2023.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd and UCO Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 January 2023.

National Standard (India) Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 6852.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 211 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd soared 14.10% to Rs 48.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 643.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52873 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd jumped 7.64% to Rs 55.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank rose 6.66% to Rs 32.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News