NBCC (India) bags Rs 500-cr order in Puducherry

The company said it secured a contract worth Rs 500 crore for construction of Government Medical College and Hospital at Karaikal in Puducherry.

The nature of contract is Project Management Consultant (PMC) on deposit work basis, the company said in a statement.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 69.09 crore despite of 8.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,116.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of NBCC (India) fell 2.33% to Rs 35.59 on Tuesday, 14 March 2023.

