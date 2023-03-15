NBCC (India) bags Rs 500-cr order in Puducherry

The company said it secured a contract worth Rs 500 crore for construction of Government Medical College and Hospital at Karaikal in Puducherry.

The nature of contract is Project Management Consultant (PMC) on deposit work basis, the company said in a statement.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 69.09 crore despite of 8.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,116.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of NBCC (India) fell 2.33% to Rs 35.59 on Tuesday, 14 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,March 15 2023 08:38 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT

Prev » Board of Apollo Pipes approves change in directorate

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]