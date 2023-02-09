NCC consolidated net profit rises 106.36% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 27.68% to Rs 3849.60 croreNet profit of NCC rose 106.36% to Rs 157.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.68% to Rs 3849.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3014.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3849.603014.94 28 OPM %9.789.17 -PBDT293.75173.41 69 PBT242.13126.33 92 NP157.7076.42 106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:33 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read