NCC receives revision in credit ratings
By Capital Market | Last Updated at December 13 2022 13:31 IST
NCC has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:
Fund based working capital limits - IND A+/ Stable/ IND A1 (Long Term rating upgraded; Short Term rating affirmed) Non fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1 (Long Term rating upgraded; Short Term rating affirmed)
