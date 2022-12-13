NCC receives revision in credit ratings

NCC has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Fund based working capital limits - IND A+/ Stable/ IND A1 (Long Term rating upgraded; Short Term rating affirmed) Non fund based limits - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1 (Long Term rating upgraded; Short Term rating affirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Tue,December 13 2022 13:21 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » JSW Steel receives upgrade in its CDP rating

Next » Benchmarks hit fresh intraday high; European shares edge higher

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]