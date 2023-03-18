NCLT approves for resolution plan submitted for Sintex-BAPL

Welspun Corp announced that the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench has pronounced its order approving the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of Propel Plastic Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp and Plastauto (earlier known as Tubular Pipes), a related party of WCL (together, Consortium) in respect of the corporate insolvency resolution process of Sintex-BAPL on 17 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Sat,March 18 2023 11:55 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Tata Steel approves conversion of 31,68 partly paid-up shares into fully paid-up shares

Next » Board of Huhtamaki India approves shifting of registered office

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]