NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 77.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 90.75% to Rs 105.73 crore Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 77.50% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 90.75% to Rs 105.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.7355.43 91 OPM %7.063.97 -PBDT9.675.94 63 PBT7.034.07 73 NP5.683.20 78 Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 77.50% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 90.75% to Rs 105.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.105.7355.437.063.979.675.947.034.075.683.20



