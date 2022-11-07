Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 11.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 30.87% to Rs 148.12 croreNet profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 11.72% to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.87% to Rs 148.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 113.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales148.12113.18 31 OPM %16.3718.15 -PBDT17.8716.68 7 PBT13.9914.35 -3 NP9.8711.18 -12
First Published: Mon,November 07 2022 08:07 IST
