Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 964.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 125.11% to Rs 10.22 crore Net profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 964.71% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 125.11% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.224.54 125 OPM %32.5816.74 -PBDT3.430.75 357 PBT2.370.23 930 NP1.810.17 965



