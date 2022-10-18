Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 226.12 crore Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies declined 19.04% to Rs 30.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 226.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 185.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales226.12185.50 22 OPM %16.6225.12 -PBDT43.0152.98 -19 PBT36.9148.70 -24 NP30.2737.39 -19



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)