Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.04% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 226.12 croreNet profit of Newgen Software Technologies declined 19.04% to Rs 30.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 226.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 185.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales226.12185.50 22 OPM %16.6225.12 -PBDT43.0152.98 -19 PBT36.9148.70 -24 NP30.2737.39 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,October 18 2022 14:05 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read