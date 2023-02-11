NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 34.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.35% to Rs 71.93 crore Net profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 34.77% to Rs 6.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 71.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.9381.14 -11 OPM %13.6415.41 -PBDT10.2415.92 -36 PBT9.0113.50 -33 NP6.499.95 -35



