NHPC announces change in nominee director
NHPC announced that Ministry of Power (MoP) vide its order dated 05 December 2022 has intimated withdrawal of nomination of Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran (DIN: 07772370) as Government Nominee Director on the Board of NHPC w.e.f. 05 December 2022 and has nominated Mohammad Afzal (DIN: 09762315) in his place until further orders. The process for appointment of Afzal on the Board is underway.
