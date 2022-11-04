Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 278.12% to Rs 14.86 croreNet profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts reported to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 278.12% to Rs 14.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.863.93 278 OPM %36.74-24.68 -PBDT5.95-0.64 LP PBT5.42-1.28 LP NP5.34-0.36 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Fri,November 04 2022 07:58 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read