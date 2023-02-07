Nidhan Commercial Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 07 2023 18:52 IST
Reported sales nilNet profit of Nidhan Commercial Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
-
Nidhan Commercial Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Atlantic Commercial Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India standalone net profit rises 168.28% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Reliance Commercial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 258.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter
- Vodafone Idea plans to get back in the game but fundraising a challenge
- Frantic search in Turkey, Syria after massive quakes kill over 5,000
- Stock of this smallcap company has zoomed 58% in 6 days on strong Q3 result
- Latest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi questions govt on Adani rout in Lok Sabha
- Adani Green Energy Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 103 crore
- Web Exclusive Stay selective on defensives amid current market volatility: Analysts
- Web Exclusive Chart check Is it good time to buy Vodafone Idea shares?
- AEL's growth in m-cap was 9X of net profit even before Hindenburg struck
- WATCH Is the selling in bank stocks after Adani group fallout overdone?
- Sensex drops 221 pts day ahead of RBI decision; Adani Ent up 15%, Paytm 5%
- Pawan Hans to launch helicopter services on 6 routes in Assam this week
- Reliance Capital lenders approach NCLAT over 2nd round of auction
- Hindenburg report row: Adani Group stocks sell-off enters third week
- Paytm expects to sustain performance, completes Rs 796 cr share buyback
- Reliance shows hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week; emits water, oxygen
- Tackling misinformation is core to our policies: Instagram policy head
- India's decarbonisation efforts lauded at Energy Week: Oil India CMD
- PAG bets big on Indian real estate as NBFCs go slow on developer loans
- Best of BS Opinion: RBI monetary policy, short selling in India, and more
- AEL's growth in m-cap was 9X of net profit even before Hindenburg struck
- Centre plans to roll out research-linked incentive scheme for pharma sector
- Rupee falls 1% as robust US jobs data stokes Fed rate hike fears
- Adani prepays loans worth $1.11 bn, releases pledged shares in 3 firms
- Tackling misinformation is core to our policies: Instagram policy head
- Govt planning to oppose Hindustan Zinc's proposal to buy Vedanta assets