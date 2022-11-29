Nifty December futures trade at premium
RIL, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty December 2022 futures closed at 18,731, a premium of 112.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,618.05 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 138.91 lakh crore compared with Rs 102.26 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 55.30 points or 0.30% to settle at 18,618.05.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.36% to 13.62.
Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel