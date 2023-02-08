Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX shed 3.75% as shares advanced.

The Nifty February 2023 futures closed at 17,908.65, a premium of 36.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,871.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 170.03 lakh crore compared with Rs 214.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 150.20 points or 0.85% to settle at 17,871.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.75% to 13.595.

Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

