Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX soared 11.27% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty February 2023 futures closed at 17,566, a premium of 11.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,554.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 190.08 lakh crore compared with Rs 236.45 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 272.40 points or 1.53% to settle at 17,554.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 11.2 7% to 15.59.

Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,February 22 2023 16:37 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMFUTURES

Prev » DCB Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]