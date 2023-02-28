Nifty March futures trade at premium

AdaniEnt, RIL and Adani Ports were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2023 futures closed at 17,406.05, a premium of 102.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,303.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 224.90 lakh crore compared with Rs 154.12 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 88.75 points or 0.51% to settle at 17,303.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.04% to 14.02.

Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 29 March 2023.

First Published: Tue,February 28 2023 16:14 IST
Indices tumble for 8th day; Sensex slides 326 pts

