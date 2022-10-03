Nifty October futures trade almost flat

NSE India VIX zoomed 6.99% to 21.37.

The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 16,888.25, a premium of 0.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,887.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 98.52 lakh crore compared with Rs 95.59 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 207 points or 1.21% to settle at 16,887.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.99% to 21.37.

Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

First Published: Mon,October 03 2022 16:09 IST
