Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 5.23% to 17.45

The Nifty October 2022 futures closed at 17,507.90, a premium of 20.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,486.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 124.60 lakh crore compared with Rs 105.37 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 175.15 points or 1.01% to settle at 17,486.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 5.23% to 17.45.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 27 October 2022.

First Published: Tue,October 18 2022 16:21 IST
