Nirma standalone net profit rises 110.15% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 croreNet profit of Nirma rose 110.15% to Rs 263.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 125.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1633.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1973.741633.06 21 OPM %24.3722.28 -PBDT459.35328.85 40 PBT364.56174.63 109 NP263.86125.56 110
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon,February 06 2023 07:34 IST
