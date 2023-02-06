Nirma standalone net profit rises 110.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 crore Net profit of Nirma rose 110.15% to Rs 263.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 125.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1633.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1973.741633.06 21 OPM %24.3722.28 -PBDT459.35328.85 40 PBT364.56174.63 109 NP263.86125.56 110 Net profit of Nirma rose 110.15% to Rs 263.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 125.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 1973.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1633.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1973.741633.0624.3722.28459.35328.85364.56174.63263.86125.56 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



