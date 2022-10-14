NMDC fixes record date for scheme of arrangement
Record date is 28 October 2022NMDC has fixed 28 October 2022 as record date for the purpose of identification of shareholders of NMDC (demerged company) to whom the shares of NMDC Steel (resulting company) would be required to be issued and allotted by NMDC Steel pursuant to the scheme of arrangement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Fri,October 14 2022 12:54 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMMARKET BEAT
Also Read
Most Read