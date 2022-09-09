NMDC Ltd Spurts 2.13%

NMDC Ltd rose 2.13% today to trade at Rs 124.95. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.95% to quote at 19220.07. The index is up 1.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 2.08% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 2.07% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 7.17 % over last one year compared to the 2.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 7.67% over last one month compared to 1.5% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 175.4 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.6 on 15 Jul 2022.

