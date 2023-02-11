NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.25% to Rs 325.72 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 37.50% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.25% to Rs 325.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 388.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales325.72388.91 -16 OPM %11.5413.05 -PBDT39.4850.96 -23 PBT25.3140.14 -37 NP18.6229.79 -37

First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
