NTC Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 5.91 crore Net profit of NTC Industries declined 49.38% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.915.16 15 OPM %8.4663.18 -PBDT1.494.51 -67 PBT0.984.00 -76 NP1.232.43 -49 Net profit of NTC Industries declined 49.38% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.915.168.4663.181.494.510.984.001.232.43 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)