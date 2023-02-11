NTC Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.38% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 5.91 croreNet profit of NTC Industries declined 49.38% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.915.16 15 OPM %8.4663.18 -PBDT1.494.51 -67 PBT0.984.00 -76 NP1.232.43 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:39 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read