NTPC commissions 150 MW Solar PV project at Bikaner
By Capital Market | Last Updated at September 28 2022 12:04 IST
NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 150 MW out of 300 MW Shambu ki Burj-2 Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 29 September 2022.
With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 57639 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70234 MW.
