NTPC Renewable Energy signs MoU with Indian Army

To set up green hydrogen projects

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) has signed an MoU with Indian Army for setting up Green Hydrogen Projects in its establishments on Build, Own and Operate (BOO) model. The intent is to reduce complex logistics, dependence on fossil fuels and to accelerate decarbonization.

Various locations of Indian Army are powered through DG sets in off-grid locations. The Indian Army, in line with Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of PANCHAMRIT and Carbon Neutral Ladakh, intend to reduce the dependence on fossil fuel and their logistics for power generation and heat. NTPC REL will design, develop, and install renewable energy projects (solar, wind etc.) and Hydrogen Energy Storage System in a phased manner.

Under the ambit of the MoU a joint identification of potential sites would be undertaken for setting up of green hydrogen projects for supplying electricity, in a phased manner.

NTPC REL is a step-down subsidiary of NTPC through its wholly owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited and currently it has a portfolio of 3.6 GW RE capacity under construction. NTPC Group has ambitious plans of 60 GW of RE capacity by the year 2032 and currently it has 3.2 GW of installed RE capacity.

