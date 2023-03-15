Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Spikes 3.57%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.3%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has added 41.13% over last one month compared to 4.16% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.26% drop in the SENSEX

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd rose 3.57% today to trade at Rs 564.8. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.3% to quote at 28898.16. The index is down 4.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd increased 2.88% and ASM Technologies Ltd added 2.87% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 17.43 % over last one year compared to the 4.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has added 41.13% over last one month compared to 4.16% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.26% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 521 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31881 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 642.5 on 24 Feb 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 355.1 on 21 Jun 2022.

