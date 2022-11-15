Nupur Recyclers standalone net profit declines 39.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.33% to Rs 22.24 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers declined 39.81% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.33% to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.2443.04 -48 OPM %7.6411.92 -PBDT3.455.76 -40 PBT3.445.75 -40 NP2.574.27 -40

First Published: Tue,November 15 2022 14:52 IST
